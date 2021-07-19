PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to post $83.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.91 million. PBF Logistics reported sales of $89.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year sales of $339.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.83 million to $342.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $338.38 million, with estimates ranging from $320.14 million to $350.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 97.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.46 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $866.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

