Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Cut by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,197 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming comprises approximately 2.4% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned about 0.58% of Penn National Gaming worth $94,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,807,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

