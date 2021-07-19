PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells $890,400.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $944,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.12. 848,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,274. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $17,357,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 212,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

