Peony Trading Down 22.7% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Peony has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $3,979.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00051040 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000675 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,554,537 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

