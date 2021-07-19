PEPS Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $139,578.59 and $3.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 8% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00096598 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,757,143 coins and its circulating supply is 45,516,968 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

