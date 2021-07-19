Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,504 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 464,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,100,699. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

