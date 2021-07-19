Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,302 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.82. 4,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,260. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.66.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.