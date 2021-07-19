Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,440 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $3.18 on Monday, reaching $115.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,096. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

