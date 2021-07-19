Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 34,585 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,006,000. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the first quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. 460,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,789,527. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

