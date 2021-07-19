Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,204 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.65. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.