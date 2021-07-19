Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,208.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 457,931 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 298,598 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

