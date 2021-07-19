Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,288 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,402 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19.

