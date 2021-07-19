Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.77. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $151.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

