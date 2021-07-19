Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.