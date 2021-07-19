Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.89. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

