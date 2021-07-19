Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,872.6% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after buying an additional 54,103 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 29.1% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $528.86. 97,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $508.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

