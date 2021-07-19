Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,213 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,213 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,343. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

