Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 460.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,981. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.28.

