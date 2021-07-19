Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.70 and a twelve month high of $106.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

