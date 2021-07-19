Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of Perion Network worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% in the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $592.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.