Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Shares Down 0.2%

Pernix Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXG)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97.

About Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG)

Pernix Group, Inc provides construction and power services in the United States and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and private sector commercial clients.

