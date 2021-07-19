Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 13154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$11.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

