Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 13154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$11.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

