Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Sells 471,570 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,878,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,570 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide makes up about 14.9% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 4.62% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,557,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $118.66. 86,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,901. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

