Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Short Interest Down 29.8% in June

Pervasip Co. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PVSP stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Pervasip has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

