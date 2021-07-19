Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Down 15.1%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 36,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 53,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,806.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$30.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$16.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

