PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,753,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,819,278 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises approximately 25.0% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. owned about 0.44% of PG&E worth $102,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513,275. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

