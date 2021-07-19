Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.01 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $15.01 million and $326,294.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,887.22 or 0.99683884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00032705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00049178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.