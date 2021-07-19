Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 18,746 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 18,746 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $665,483.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,749,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,309. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

