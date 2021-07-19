PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.90

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 23907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

