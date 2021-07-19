Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

PSX traded down $3.84 on Monday, hitting $70.64. 107,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,575. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

