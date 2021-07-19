Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $9.30 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

