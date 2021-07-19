PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0415 on Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $107,145.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.24 or 0.00755044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

