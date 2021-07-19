Pi Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOS. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

TSE:BOS opened at C$34.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$34.80. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$15.09 and a 52-week high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$919.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.25 million.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.