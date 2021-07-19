Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $6.58 on Top Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $10.16 million and $2.74 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.58 or 0.00021689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012793 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00748854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,548,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,542,771 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

