Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,810,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,192,000 after acquiring an additional 281,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

