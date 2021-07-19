PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE PHK opened at $6.98 on Monday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 342.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 695,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 64,722 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 210.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 98.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 53,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

