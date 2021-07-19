Pinkcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $760.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $760.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00445138 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002724 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.91 or 0.01454163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,477,783 coins and its circulating supply is 429,217,347 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

