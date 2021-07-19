Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s current price.

PNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.44.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.39 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.79. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,732,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

