Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $204.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $204.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.