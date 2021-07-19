Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE HRL opened at $48.27 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,352. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 135.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

