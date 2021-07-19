Piper Sandler Comments on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

HOMB opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 175,593 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.