Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,738,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after buying an additional 2,523,225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.