Piper Sandler Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to “Overweight”

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWT. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

