Pirl Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Pirl has a market cap of $50,954.39 and approximately $80.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,122.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,736.37 or 0.05764301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.83 or 0.01330637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00357315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00129813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.74 or 0.00600018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00377033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00284610 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.