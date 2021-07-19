Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 4.25% of Plains GP worth $77,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.25. 146,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,376. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

