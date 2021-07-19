Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911,203 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned 1.77% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $21,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. 45,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.