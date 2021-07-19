Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,764.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $105,108.15 and approximately $1,764.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00098957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00146388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,680.49 or 0.99865775 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

