Plian Market Cap Reaches $5.01 Million (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Plian has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $58,616.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013227 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00773800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Plian Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 830,337,144 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

