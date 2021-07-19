POA (POA) Price Down 28.5% Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, POA has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $90,882.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,703,104 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
