Polis Price Tops $0.0752 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $739,669.87 and $66.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001389 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.95 or 0.01331136 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.